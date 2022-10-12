AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton + Cody Johnson to headline Country Jam 2023

todayOctober 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are leading the lineup for Country Jam 2023.

The Colorado-based music festival announced its full roster of artists for next year on Wednesday morning. Also on the bill are Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Whiskey Myers.

Runaway June, Morgan Wade, Eddie Montgomery and Randall King are scheduled to perform, too, with ‘90s superstar Tracy Byrd, Wyoming country act Ian Munsick and singer-songwriter Shane Profitt also making an appearance on stage. More acts will be announced soon.

The three-day event will take place June 22-24 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Passes go on sale starting October 21. Each year, the event brings some of country’s biggest stars to the stage in Colorado; Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Tim McGraw headlined last year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

foo-fighters-and-red-hot-chili-peppers-among-artists-nominated-for-2022-mtv-emas
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers among artists nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs

Courtesy of MTV Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the many acts that have received nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Both bands will compete in the Best Rock category alongside former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Muse and Måneskin. In addition, Foo Fighters' Studio 666 comedy-horror film and their star-studded tribute concert honoring late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins at London's Wembley Stadium are in the running […]

todayOctober 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%