Entertainment News

Jeffrey Dahmer continues to haunt Netflix’s TV chart

todayOctober 20, 2022

Netflix

Netflix users apparently can’t get their fill of content related to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a three-part docuseries featuring interviews with the infamous figure himself, generated some 27 million hours viewed on the streaming platform last week, just as Dahmer: Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped to #2 on Netflix’s English TV chart. Conversations currently ranks #4 on that list.

Monster, which stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, has spent four weeks on the streaming service’s global Top 10 chart. As reported, the drama is the second most-watched English TV title of all time for Netflix, with more than 824 million hours viewed behind only the fourth season of Stranger Things.

