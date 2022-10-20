Jeffrey Dahmer continues to haunt Netflix’s TV chart

Mike FM Music News

Courtesy Darkroom and Interscope Records It's no secret Ed Sheeran really wants to write a Bond theme. He revealed in a new interview just how close he came to fulfilling his dream. Ed was a guest on ﻿That Peter Crouch Podcast , where he confessed that losing the gig to ﻿Billie Eilish﻿ stung. "I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt not doing it," he expressed, adding he was initially tapped to pen a Bond song in 2019. […]