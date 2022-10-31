Jennifer Hudson salutes Whoopi Goldberg for Halloween

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In June, Jennifer Hudson joined Whoopi Goldberg in the exclusive EGOT club of entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. On Monday, during her self-titled talk show, Jennifer paid tribute to The View co-host when she unveiled her Halloween costume.

The Respect star appeared as Whoopi’s character Sister Mary Clarence from 1992’s Sister Act. “Do you think I did okay, y’all?” Hudson asked the audience while striking a pose as the singing nun. “What do you think [Goldberg] will say?”

“I wanted to be in the movie after watching the legend Whoopi Goldberg. She is such an icon. The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl,” Hudson added. “When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration. That’s the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams.”

There were two Sister Act films; Jennifer revealed that the sequel, 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, is her favorite. Jenifer Lewis starred with Whoopi in both movies, and the sequel featured Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lauryn Hill. A third movie is now in development.

After Hudson talked about how Sister Act inspired her career, she was joined by a choir and performed the Sister Act musical finale, ending like Goldberg did in the first film, attached to wires while being lifted above the stage.