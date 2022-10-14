AD
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have date night at Ralph Lauren’s star-studded West Coast show

todayOctober 14, 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck led the stylish crowd of A-list attendees at Ralph Lauren’s first show on the West Coast Thursday night.

The couple dressed in coordinating black looks on the carpet for the star-studded affair.

Lopez and Affleck are longtime fans of the brand, and both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their wedding on August 20.

The brand presented its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

Other attendees at the glamorous affair included Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Sylvester Stallone.

Prior to the show, the brand detailed the inspiration for the spring collections on its social channels.

“The #RLSP23 collections draw inspiration from the World of Ralph Lauren and the dream of California — one of joy, optimism, and endless pursuit of a life well lived,” a description for the collection read. “Each collection is imbued with Ralph Lauren’s spirit of personal style and individuality, uniting it with the spirit of California living and dreaming.”

Ralph Lauren also shared a statement on the significance of the California collection ahead of the show.

“For the first time, I bring my dream of living to California, celebrating a way of life that I have always believed in — a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” he said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

