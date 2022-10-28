AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

John Krasinski is on the run in trailer for third season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

todayOctober 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Prime Video/Jonny Cournoyer

On Friday, Prime Video released the trailer and release date for the third season of its thriller series Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan.

The streaming service hints that in this season, which kicks off December 21, John Krasinski‘s CIA analyst is a wanted man.

Prime Video notes, “Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.”

The studio continues, “Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-elton-john,-mariah-carey,-taylor-swift,-meghan-trainor-and-pentatonix
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix

Elton John paid his respects to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday. Sir Elton shared a recent photo of him posing with Lewis and tweeted, "Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories." Lewis was 87. Mariah Carey added […]

todayOctober 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%