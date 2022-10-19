AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

John Legend reveals what keeps him going in his career

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Troy Harvey

John Legend is busy juggling his music and television obligations — and he said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, John spoke about the gratification he gets from making music. A favorite aspect of the job, he revealed, is when he walks “into a room and nothing exists except loose ideas in your head — and then a few hours later, you walk out with this new thing that exists.”

“That song could be the one that changes your life,” he continued, noting how his music has positively impacted other people.

“One of the weddings I went to this weekend, some guy said, ‘I went to your show and it actually saved my marriage,'” Legend recalled. “I could be writing that song and save someone’s marriage tomorrow.”

“The fact that I get to go to work and create something brand new that didn’t exist before is such a joy,” he smiled, adding this is something he wants to do “all the time.”

When asked who he would collaborate with if he could choose anyone, John selected Nina Simone and revealed he named his daughter, Luna Simone, in honor of his idol. “I’ve always loved her artistry … I would just love to jam with her,” he said of the late jazz legend. 

As for a living artist, he’d have to go with Kendrick Lamar; Legend noted it’s weird they haven’t collaborated yet, since he’s worked with “almost every rapper in history.”

Legend also revealed the best advice he was ever given, which was from record producer Quincy Jones. “He says steal from the best … that means be open to being influenced and take some of that,” he remarked.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-dolly-parton’s-holiday-pet-line-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton pet apparel collection just announced a holiday line. It’s available to shop now. CMT has announced the lineup for a special showcase tribute to Loretta Lynn. Called Next Women of Country: Tributing the Songs of Loretta Lynn, the bill features Caylee Hammack, Miko Marks, Stephanie Quayle and more. The event will be held at City Winery Nashville on November 8. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights […]

todayOctober 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%