AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

John Mayer opens up about his “thoughts and intentions for the future”

todayOctober 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

John Mayer wrapped his Sob Rock Tour back in April and recently announced he’ll be hitting the road again for Dead & Company‘s final tour, but he’s already thinking about what’s next.

The hitmaker took to Instagram and penned an open letter to fans about his “thoughts and intentions for the future.”

“Hello from the studio,” his note began, which captioned several photos of him working on new music. “I know it’s been a while since I’ve updated you on what’s next, and since many of you have asked when the next leg of touring is, I thought I’d share my thoughts and intentions for the future.”

John continued, “I love touring and will continue to play live shows, but in staying open to what’s driving me creatively, it felt like making more music was the most inspired feeling I had. I know the Sob Rock tour was only in the US, and though I will make it to other cities and countries in the future, I’ve just got more songs to make.”

The Sob Rock Tour was in promotion of his eighth studio album of the same name.

“I’m having the time of my life writing and recording, and it won’t be long before I share some very exciting news about some new projects,” John continued before closing with, “I’m grateful beyond description for all the love and support I’ve got in you all, and I’m the luckiest person in the world to still be on this big beautiful ride with you all.”

He included three photos in his announcement — all of which feature him and a pink electric guitar. While one photo is of him posing in the studio, another is of him singing into the microphone, while the final one is of him playing the piano.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

meghan-trainor-recalls-traumatic-experience-when-baby-riley-“didn’t-wake-up-for-a-week”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor recalls traumatic experience when baby Riley “didn’t wake up for a week”

Meghan Trainor opened up about the trauma she experienced after giving birth to her first child, Riley, in February 2021. Speaking with People, the hitmaker said her son spent hardly any time awake after he was born via C-section.  When she and husband Daryl Sabara sought answers, Meghan says the medical staff made her feel that she was to blame for it. "They were like, 'Sometimes it happens,' and then some nurses were like, 'Well, it's because you're on […]

todayOctober 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%