John Mayer opens up about his “thoughts and intentions for the future”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

John Mayer wrapped his Sob Rock Tour back in April and recently announced he’ll be hitting the road again for Dead & Company‘s final tour, but he’s already thinking about what’s next.

The hitmaker took to Instagram and penned an open letter to fans about his “thoughts and intentions for the future.”

“Hello from the studio,” his note began, which captioned several photos of him working on new music. “I know it’s been a while since I’ve updated you on what’s next, and since many of you have asked when the next leg of touring is, I thought I’d share my thoughts and intentions for the future.”

John continued, “I love touring and will continue to play live shows, but in staying open to what’s driving me creatively, it felt like making more music was the most inspired feeling I had. I know the Sob Rock tour was only in the US, and though I will make it to other cities and countries in the future, I’ve just got more songs to make.”

The Sob Rock Tour was in promotion of his eighth studio album of the same name.

“I’m having the time of my life writing and recording, and it won’t be long before I share some very exciting news about some new projects,” John continued before closing with, “I’m grateful beyond description for all the love and support I’ve got in you all, and I’m the luckiest person in the world to still be on this big beautiful ride with you all.”

He included three photos in his announcement — all of which feature him and a pink electric guitar. While one photo is of him posing in the studio, another is of him singing into the microphone, while the final one is of him playing the piano.