Entertainment News

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in Los Angeles

todayOctober 10, 2022

Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

Jury selection in the sexual assault trial of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein ﻿begins Monday in Los Angeles.

The criminal charges are based on the accusations of five women, who have said the former Miramax head attacked them in luxury hotels between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has said all the encounters were consensual.

All five of Weinstein’s accusers are expected to testify. Also taking the stand are several other women whose accusations are not part of the criminal charges but who will describe Weinstein’s prior bad acts.

One of those prior bad act witnesses, ABC News has confirmed, is California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Her attorney, Beth Fegan, released a statement to ABC News. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Fegan said. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women. Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom.”

While he goes on trial in LA, Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. He has appealed his conviction.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

