Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber reportedly upset over Kanye West’s “attack” on wife Hailey

todayOctober 11, 2022

Background
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

Justin Bieber appears to have lost his patience with Kanye West after the rapper slammed his wife, Hailey Bieber, for speaking out against the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ spoke to a source reportedly close the couple, and according to the spy, Justin is none too pleased by what happened. “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye’s attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things,” the insider spilled.

Hailey was among the voices criticizing Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt that he wore at Paris Fashion Week.  She landed in Kanye’s crosshairs when she defended a Vogue editor that had called the shirts “pure violence.”

Kanye responded by calling Hailey a “nose job Hailey Baldloose” in a since-deleted post. He also told Justin in the same post, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right.”

While Justin and Kanye have been friendly in the past, the source hints their friendship might be over because of this. “He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathize with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he’s not OK with,” the insider told the outlet.

The spy added, “Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin’s main priority, and he’s doing that and distancing himself from Kanye.”

Justin has not publicly reacted to Kanye’s post about his wife.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

