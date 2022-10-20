AD
Justin Timberlake posts 10-year anniversary tribute to Jessica Biel, who reveals they renewed their vows

todayOctober 20, 2022

Timberlake and Biel in 2012; Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and Justin posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!” Justin wrote. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”  The captioned accompanied a series of photos of the couple throughout the years: posting on red carpets, on a mountaintop, in a vineyard, chilling at home and eating pasta a la Lady and the Tramp.

Jessica posted her own series of photos with the caption, “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

The actress also revealed in her Instagram Story that the couple renewed their vows this past summer in Italy, where they were married in 2012.  She noted that she was wearing Giambattista Valli for the renewal ceremony — the same designer who made her wedding dress.

After high-profile relationships with Britney Spears and Cameron Diaz, JT was first spotted with Jessica in 2007 at the Sundance Film Festival. In early 2011, they reportedly took a three-month break but reunited that fall; Justin proposed that December. The two welcomed their first son, Silas, in 2015 and a second son, Phineas, in 2020.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

