Justin Timberlake was originally in the running to star as Mr. Schuester on ‘Glee’

todayOctober 31, 2022

ABC/Randy Holmes

Matthew Morrison is known for playing Mr. Schuester on Glee — but another famous curly-haired singer almost got the role.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed on the That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast that Justin Timberlake was originally sought out for the role.

In the show, Mr. Schuester, who is affectionately called Mr. Schue, is a Spanish teacher who forms a show choir club in an attempt to relive his glory days from when he was a star in the glee club.

Said Murphy, “When we were writing the pilot, I’ve never really talked about this, that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake. Mr Schue was written for Justin.”

Unfortunately, show hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who respectively starred as Artie and Tina on the series, ended the episode after the big reveal. We’ll learn more about Justin’s involvement in the series when the second half of the interview airs next week.

﻿Glee ﻿ran for six seasons on the Fox network between 2009 and 2015.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

