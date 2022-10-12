Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with Tom Pelphrey: “Beyond blessed and over the moon”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/HBO/Getty Images

Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant.

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend, Ozark and Iron Fist veteran Tom Pelphrey.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco wrote in the caption. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The series of photos included images of Cuoco and Pelphrey holding a slice of cake with pink frosting inside, posing with mugs that say “mama bear” and “papa bear,” and an image of Cuoco holding up pregnancy tests. Pelphrey also shared similar photos of himself and Cuoco on Instagram.

”And then it was even MORE BETTER.” he wrote in the caption. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”