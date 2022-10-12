AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with Tom Pelphrey: “Beyond blessed and over the moon”

todayOctober 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/HBO/Getty Images

Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant.

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend, Ozark and Iron Fist veteran Tom Pelphrey.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco wrote in the caption. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The series of photos included images of Cuoco and Pelphrey holding a slice of cake with pink frosting inside, posing with mugs that say “mama bear” and “papa bear,” and an image of Cuoco holding up pregnancy tests.

Pelphrey also shared similar photos of himself and Cuoco on Instagram.

”And then it was even MORE BETTER.” he wrote in the caption. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

three-swat-team-members-shot-in-philadelphia
insert_link

National News

Three SWAT team members shot in Philadelphia

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (PHILADELPHIA) -- Three members of a SWAT team were shot in North Philadelphia while serving a warrant early on Wednesday morning, ABC News' WPVI-TV reported. The officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. Story developing... Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayOctober 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%