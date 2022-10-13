AD
Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown explains why his megahit “Like I Love Country Music” almost didn’t get released

todayOctober 13, 2022

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kane Brown hit the top of the country charts with “Like I Love Country Music,” the second single off his Different Man album, but the song almost ended up on the cutting room floor.

The singer shares the story in a new video interview with CMT, explaining that he wrote “Like I Love Country Music” in 2019, the same day he wrote “BFE,” one of the songs off his 2020 album, Mixtape, Vol. 1.

“Country Music” — or at least an early version of it — kind of got lost in the shuffle, Kane says.

“I just kind of fell out of love with this one and just realized that there was, like, a half-time missing,” he says. “Which made me not like the song anymore. So we went in and beefed it up a little bit.”

With help from his producer, Dann Huff, Kane reconfigured the song as the throwback anthem fans know and love today — and added a short feature from Brooks & Dunn, who sing a snipped from their song “Brand New Man” during a reference to the track in Kane’s lyrics.

“That is not an edit from their song,” Kane clarifies. “They actually went in the studio and both sang, like, a word apiece. Which I thought was a bigger story than them singing a whole verse or a whole chorus … it made the song amazing.”

“Country Music” went #1 faster than any other single in Kane’s career so far.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Happy 75th birthday to Sammy Hagar!

Credit: Leah Steiger Here's wishing a very happy 75th birthday to the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar. In celebration of the milestone, Hagar will be playing the third and final show of his annual Birthday Bash concert series on Thursday night at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Hagar first found rock stardom in the early '70s as the lead singer of Montrose. After leaving the band […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

