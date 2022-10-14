AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry hints she has something coming with country star Thomas Rhett

todayOctober 14, 2022

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry and country singer Thomas Rhett released their “Where We Started” collab back in May, but it seems they’re not finished making sweet music together. The two hinted that something is on the horizon after sharing matching posts on their social media accounts.

Katy shared a dramatic photo of her posing next to Rhett, her arms crossed while Rhett hoists his guitar and looks away.

Katy further amped up the anticipation by simply captioning her post “10.18.22.”  

The pair shared the posts to their Instagram Stories, soundtracked to their springtime collab, which caused fans to guess the post is teasing something new about their duet.

One theory is that the pair will release the “Where We Started” music video next week — but others are hoping a second collaboration will hit the airwaves instead.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

