Kerrville Police Department kicks off Blue Santa Program

The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association have officially kicked off their 2022 Blue Santa program, which assists qualified Kerr County families to provide their children, ages 13 and younger, with extra surprises during the holiday season.

The Kerrville Rotary Club works alongside the Blue Santa program and gives gifts, toys and generous packages of food for the families. Anyone wanting to pick up an application form can do so by visiting the front desk at the KPD Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker Street, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the application form, families need to include a copy of a photo ID, a copy of a current Medicaid or SNAPS document, a copy of proof of school registration for school-age children and a copy of the birth certificate for children who don’t yet attend school. The deadline for turning in completed applications is Friday, November 4, by 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in making a donation can mail their checks to KCPAAA, P.O. Box 290629, Kerrville, Texas 78029. KCPAAA is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax deductible.

