    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

Kevin Hart reveals his father died in touching tribute: “a better father because of you”

todayOctober 13, 2022

Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. The comedian shared news of Witherspoon’s death with a series of tribute posts on Instagram Thursday.

“RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man,” he wrote, sharing a slideshow of images of his father with his family over the years.

“Thank you for everything,” he added. “I’m a better father because of you 😢💪🏾🙏🏾 We will all make you proud….”

Hart’s tribute continued in a follow-up post in which he shared another image of him and his dad. “RIP spoon …..😢🙏🏾,” he captioned the special memory.

The 43-year-old comedian lost his mother, Nancy Hart, to cancer in 2007. In an interview for Oprah’s Masterclass at the time, he opened up about the tough loss and how he planned to keep her energy alive by way of his father and older brother, Robert

“All that energy went to my dad and to my brother. This is our little family,” Hart said. “If we don’t try to make this last name mean something, then we have nothing that’s going to live on. My last name means something now, but it’s because we made it mean something.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%