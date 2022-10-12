AD
Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian reveals she had a tumor removed from her face

todayOctober 12, 2022

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Khloé Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she recently had a tumor removed from her face.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star, 38, wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a collage of photos of herself wearing the patch.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she continued, sharing a close-up photo of her face with the spot circled.

Kardashian then wrote that two dermatologists examined the biopsy and both saw something she said they considered “incredibly rare” for someone her age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she wrote, noting that she called a surgeon who was a family friend and someone she knew would take “incredible care” of her.

Kardashian said she was “grateful to share” that her surgeon “was able to get everything.” She said the tumor’s “margins appear clear” and she is now in the “healing process.”

“So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she continued.

Kardashian said she told her story as a reminder for her followers to “get checked, and frequently” before explaining how she had melanoma surgically removed from her back when she was 19, despite being someone who “wears sunscreen every single day, religiously […].”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

