Legal victory for Kevin Spacey as sexual abuse suit is dismissed

Alicia Keys announces ‘Santa Baby’ holiday album
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry & bright to this holiday season. The Grammy winner announced her first holiday album, Santa Baby, will be released November 4 exclusively on Apple Music. The album, which was recorded while on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys. The first single, "December Back 2 June," will be […]