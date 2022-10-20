AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Legal victory for Kevin Spacey as sexual abuse suit is dismissed

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

The lawsuit against the Oscar winner has been dismissed.

The accusations stemmed from an incident in 1986 when Rent veteran Rapp alleged Spacey climbed on top of him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

An emotional Spacey told jurors in court testimony Monday that the allegations were not true.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alicia-keys-announces-‘﻿santa-baby’-﻿holiday-album
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Alicia Keys announces ‘﻿Santa Baby’ ﻿holiday album

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry & bright to this holiday season.  The Grammy winner announced her first holiday album, Santa Baby, will be released November 4 exclusively on Apple Music.  The album, which was recorded while on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys. The first single, "December Back 2 June," will be […]

todayOctober 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%