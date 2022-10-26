AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lewis Capaldi reveals he changed some lyrics to song co-written by Ed Sheeran: “I’m not singing that!”

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi reveals his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent contains a song co-written by Ed Sheeran. He also admitted he made some changes to Ed’s writing.  

Speaking with BBC, Lewis revealed the title of an upcoming track called “Pointless,” which he says was penned by the famous redhead. Lewis added Ed’s writing “brought out the softy in me.”

The Scottish singer confessed that he resisted the idea of working with Ed, noting that “every British artist who has a number one record seems to have Ed on it.” Lewis went on, “That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it… My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song.'”

The singer continued that Ed understood his reservations and even “offered to take up a pseudonym,” but Lewis rejected the idea because “at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

On the topic of Ed’s lyrics bringing out Lewis’ softer side, he admitted there was one lyric that had to go, which was, “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

“I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that,'” he said before adding, “I don’t even think… that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

He did reveal he kept the sappy lyric, “I bring her coffee in the mornings/ She brings me inner peace.”

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is set to hit stores on May 19, 2023. The album will also come in vinyl and CD format — which all can be pre-ordered on the official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

adele-releases-new-“i-drink-wine”-music-video
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Adele releases new “I Drink Wine” music video

Simon Emmett Adele has released her highly-anticipated "I Drink Wine" music video. The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album 30 on Wednesday. The album was released in November 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. In an Instagram post ahead of the "I Drink Wine" release, Adele revealed it was the first video she shot from her latest album. She delivered a powerful performance of the emotional track at The […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%