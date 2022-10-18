AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

Entertainment News

Life imitating art: Daniel Craig now shares the royal honor once bestowed on James Bond

todayOctober 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
“No Time to Die” – © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Actor Daniel Craig has been bestowed a royal honor also earned by his former alter-ego, James Bond.

No, it’s not a license to kill: At a ceremony at Windsor Castle Monday, Craig was presented with The Order of St. Michael and St. George, “the same honour held by his character James Bond,” the Royal Family’s official Instagram points out.

However, in Craig’s case, it wasn’t for saving the world from a super villain; it was “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

The Royals posted a photo of Craig bowing to receive the medal from the Queen’s daughter Anne, the Princess Royal. “We’ve been expecting you…,” the post noted.

Officially, the honor “recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, for example the work of foreign-service officers and diplomats,” according to the official website of the British Royal Family.

Craig’s now-wrapped tenure as a fictitious member of Her Majesty’s Secret Service allowed him to have some real-life interaction with the late Queen Elizabeth II. In character as Bond, he took part in a sketch with the beloved monarch as part of the opening ceremonies to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ava-max-emotionally-addresses-fans-after-﻿’diamonds-&-dancefloors’-﻿album-leaks-online
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ava Max emotionally addresses fans after ﻿’Diamonds & Dancefloors’ ﻿album leaks online

Atlantic Records Ava Max angered her fans when she announced a delay in her forthcoming album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.  The album was set to arrive October 14, but the release date has since been pushed to late January. Taking to TikTok, the singer addressed fans about why they have to wait a little longer to hear her sophomore album. She confirmed the effort was leaked online. "I wanted to come on here personally and […]

todayOctober 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%