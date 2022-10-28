AD
Listen to 1972 Beach Boys rarity “Carry Me Home” from upcoming ‘Sail On Sailor’ box set

todayOctober 28, 2022

Capitol Records/UMe

The Beach Boys have released the rare 1972 song “Carry Me Home” as an advance track from their upcoming archival box set, Sail On Sailor – 1972, which focuses on two of the band’s albums — 1972’s Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland.

“Carry Me Home,” which was written and produced by late Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson, was recorded during the Holland sessions. The haunting ballad, which features vocals by Dennis and Blondie Chaplin, is about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War. The track, which was frequently bootlegged over the years, will get its first official release as part of the box set.

Sail On Sailor – 1972 will be released on November 18 and can be preordered now. It will be available as a five-CD set, as a vinyl package featuring seven LPs and one EP, and via digital formats.

The 105-track collection features newly remastered versions of the two albums, as well as 80 previously unreleased recordings.

Among the latter are unreleased outtakes, radio promos, alternate versions and mixes, isolated backing tracks and more from the recordings sessions, as well as live performances from the era.

The collection includes the Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP, which was originally included as a bonus disc with Holland, and a full previously unreleased concert The Beach Boys played at Carnegie Hall in November 1972.

Carl and the Passions and Holland peaked at #50 and #36, respectively, on the Billboard 200. The highest-charting single released from the albums was Holland‘s “Sailor On Sailor,” which reached #49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a popular radio track.

The Sail On Sailor – 1972 collection also be released in abbreviated versions, including a two-CD set and a two-LP/one-EP package.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

