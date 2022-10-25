AD
Lita Ford, Slim Jim Phantom among artists planning to take part in 2022 Bowl for Ronnie charity tournament

todayOctober 25, 2022

Courtesy of Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

Lita Ford and Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom are among the many rockers planning to take part in the 2022 Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament, held in honor of late metal legend Ronnie James Dio.

Other musicians planning to participate in the event include Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, ex-Dio drummer Simon Wright, Tracii Guns, Testament‘s Chuck Billy, ex-Fuel singer Brett Scallions and former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens.

The 2022 Bowl for Ronnie takes place November 17 at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, California. For more info, visit the Bowl for Ronnie Eventbrite page.

Bowl for Ronnie, which has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises money for cancer research through the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

