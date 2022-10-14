AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Loretta Lynn streams jump 615% after her death, led by “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn’s songs saw a major streaming boom in the week after her death, according to a report from Billboard.

The country legend died on October 4, and that day saw the biggest overall jump in streams. Her music was streamed 3.2 million times in one day, a 1,841% increase from the 167,000 streams Loretta’s catalog netted the previous day.

Though the bump was most dramatic the day of her death, streams were significantly higher for the tracking period of September 30 through October 6. Overall, the singer’s catalog saw 8.7 million on-demand U.S. streams over that time period, up 615% from the previous week, when it earned 1.2 million streams.

The most-streamed song was “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which is arguably Loretta’s signature song. The week of her death, the song jumped up 399% with 1.3 million streams.

Other songs that saw significant boosts were “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” and “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” which is a duet with Conway Twitty.

Loretta died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, of natural causes. She was 90 years old.

In the wake of her death, country stars turned out to pay tribute to the late, great icon; Alan Jackson led a special tribute to the singer as part of the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-new-music-from-huntergirl,-chase-rice-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New music from HunterGirl, Chase Rice + more

American Idol runner-up HunterGirl is putting out a new single. Called “Hometown Out of Me,” it’ll be out October 21. Chase Rice has a new song out Friday, called “Way Down Yonder.” Homecoming, the new album from the Randy Rogers Band, is out now. The Texas country band is scheduled to keep touring through the end of the year. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%