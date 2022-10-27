AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs leads country nominees at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

todayOctober 27, 2022

Luke Combs got some major love when the nominations were announced for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards this week.

Not only was the singer nominated in the Country Artist category, but he also earned three all-genre nods. He’s up for Male Artist of 2022 alongside acts like Bad Bunny and Harry Styles, plus his Middle of Somewhere Tour earned him a nomination for Concert Tour of 2022 — a category in which he’s going head-to-head against Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga among others.

Luke’s also in the running for Album of 2022, thanks to his newest project, Growin’ Up. Competition in that category is fierce, too: Other nominees include Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Lizzo’s Special and Taylor Swift’s just-released Midnights.

As a contender in the Country Artist field, Luke is one of eight A-List nominees. The other artists in the category are Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will take place December 6 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s airing on NBC and E!, and actor Kenan Thompson will host the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

