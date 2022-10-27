AD
MAC Cosmetics releases ‘Black Panther’-inspired makeup collection

todayOctober 27, 2022

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered Wednesday night in Los Angeles, MAC Cosmetics debuted a makeup collection inspired by the long-awaited sequel.

MAC posted an Instagram photo of Danai Gurira, who portrays Okoye, wearing the Wakanda Forever makeup products on the red carpet.

The limited-edition items include the “Wakandan Sunset” and “Royal Integrity” lipsticks, and eye shadow with shade names “United Front,” “Claw Marks” and “Protector of Wakanda.”

“One of the things that I have always loved about MAC is the brand’s all-inclusive range of products with shades for all skin tones and undertones, as well as our legacy of celebrating and amplifying Black beauty and culture,” Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, senior global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This collaboration is the continuation of such incredible and unique heritage, and we are honored to be the exclusive global beauty partner to the Wakanda Forever movie,” Moudachirou-Rébois added. “It has been a fantastic three-year journey with Marvel Studios to bring this limited-edition collection to life and there is so much to love about it, from the character-inspired looks and shades, collectible packaging, formula benefits, the list goes on.”

The Wakanda Forever makeup line follows the previously reported news that Rihanna has a new song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The lead track, called “Lift Me Up,” is a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The song comes out this Friday, October 28. It marks Rihanna’s first new music since 2016’s Anti.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By will be available on November 4. The film opens November 11 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

