Martha Stewart hints she’d consider dating “sort of cute” Pete Davidson

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II — ABC

Would Martha Stewart ever consider dating Pete Davidson?

That seems to be the burning question on people’s minds after the two were seen holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner this past August, and they got their answer when the lifestyle expert appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host Drew Barrymore and Stewart, 81, were playing a game called “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag,” where Martha had to pick one of the three in response to certain dating scenarios.

When asked if she’d go on a date with someone who had as many tattoos as the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, Stewart waved her green flag, and then again when asked if she’d date Davidson himself.

“He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good,” Stewart said. “He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him.”

Davidson and Stewart first crossed paths back in 2015, when they were among the celebrities roasting Justin Bieber.

“He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber,” Stewart recalled. “He is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

However, Stewart quickly dashed any hopes of the two actually hooking up after Drew noted that “age is not a thing” for Pete.

“He’s like my lost son,” Martha replied.