Meet Elegant Weapons: New band features members of Judas Priest, Pantera & Rainbow

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Say hello to Elegant Weapons, a new band featuring members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow.

The group consists of Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott Travis, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero. In a statement, Faulkner describes the sound of Elegant Weapons as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society.”

We’ll find out exactly what that sounds like when Elegant Weapons drops their debut album, Horns for a Halo, in 2023.

“This record represents for me more of my DNA as a guitar player and a songwriter,” Faulkner says. “Heavy, but moving slightly outside the realms of ‘heavy metal.’ Those roots are obvious, but I wanted to reach in a bit and see what else came out that wasn’t necessarily ‘expected.'”

Faulkner and Travis are currently on the road touring with Priest, while Brown is preparing for Pantera’s upcoming reunion shows, which will feature vocalist Phil Anselmo alongside Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante in place of late brothers “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul, respectively.