Megadeth’s ﻿’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’﻿ video saga continues with “Life in Hell”

Megadeth has premiered the next chapter in the ongoing video series accompanying their new album, The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!

The latest installment is soundtracked by the cut “Life in Hell.” Previous videos in the saga, which tells the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot, include the songs “We’ll Be Back,” “Night Stalkers” feat. Ice-T and the Sick title track.

You can watch the “Life in Hell” video streaming now on YouTube.

﻿﻿Megadeth released ﻿The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!﻿ in September. It’s the 16th studio effort from the thrash metallers and the first since 2016’s ﻿Dystopia﻿.