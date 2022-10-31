AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mel B shares details of proposal from boyfriend of three years Rory McPhee: “It was very romantic”

todayOctober 31, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Geoff Pugh-Pool/Getty Images

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is engaged.

During an appearance on Celebrity Googlebox in the U.K., the Spice Girl member confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPheeE! News reports. 

Sharing details of the special moment with the 36-year-old hair stylist, Mel shared, “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'” 

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” Mel added of the moment, which took place in Berkshire. 

This will mark the third marriage for Brown. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. The pop star was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, with whom she shares daughter Madison, 10. 

Brown is also mom to 15-year-old daughter, Angel Iris, who she shares with Eddie Murphy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-to-perform-at-‘american-music-awards’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood to perform at ‘American Music Awards’

ABC/Connie Chornuk Carrie Underwood is taking the stage at the American Music Awards.  The country superstar will perform "Crazy Angels" off her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and inside the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album is nominated for Favorite Album - Country; Carrie is the most-winning artist in this category. She is also up for Favorite Female Country Artist. Carrie is among the […]

todayOctober 31, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%