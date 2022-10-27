Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd at Crusader Invitational

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished 3rd at the Crusader Invitational in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers traveled all the way out to the Winstar Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, to compete in the Crusader Invitational, hosted by the University of Dallas.

After 1 round of play, the Schreiner Men’s Golf team finished in 3rd place (out of 13 teams) with a total score of 299.

The strong play by the Mountaineers allowed them to finish ahead of all other competing SCAC schools.

SCAC Teams

3. Schreiner University (299)

4. Southwestern University (300)

7. Trinity University (306)

8. University of Dallas (308)

10. University of St. Thomas (318)

11. Texas Lutheran University (319)

13. Centenary College (333)

Individually, Schreiner had three top 25 finishers. Freshman, Evan Perez, lead the way with a third place finish, shooting even par, and totaling a score of 72. Senior, Ausin O’Brien, finished tied for 7th place with a total score of 74, and senior, Jake Sitterle, finished tied for 19th place with a total score of 76.

This tournament closed out the Fall schedule for the Schreiner Men’s Golf team, as they will now head into a short offseason and prepare for the Spring season.

The strong performance by the Mountaineers throughout their Fall schedule has landed them with a DIII National Top 25 Ranking (23rd), according to Golfstat.com.

Top 25 Rankings

Results