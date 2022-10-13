AD
Sports News

Men’s Golf Finishes 4th at Alamo City Classic

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the Alamo City Classic, hosted by Trinity University.

After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers finished in 4th place with a total team score of 861 (292, 279, 290). The top individual finisher for Schreiner was senior, Zhao Yung Gu, who finished in 4th place with a total score of 211 (71, 70, 70). Also with a strong performance was senior, Jake Sitterle, who finished tied for 11th place with a total score of 216 (73, 70, 73). Schreiner also had two other top 20 finishers, freshman, Evan Perez, and junior, John Martinez, both finished tied for 17th place with total scores of 218.

After the tournament concluded, senior, Zhao Yung Gu, was announced as a member of the all-tournament team.

Up next, the Schreiner Men’s Golf team will travel to Thackerville, Oklahoma, to compete in the Crusader Invitational, hosted by the University of Dallas, on October 23rd.

Cover photo courtesy of Trinity Sports Information

Written by: Schreiner University

