Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Golf Ranked Top 25 in the Nation

todayOctober 27, 2022

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team has been ranked #23 in the nation among DIII programs by Golfstat.com.

After their strong Fall season, the Mountaineers have found themselves ranked among the top 25 DIII golf teams in the nation (23rd), joining Trinity University as the only two SCAC school ranked in the top 25.

Golfstat Top 25

Written by: Schreiner University

Sports News

Evan Perez Named SCAC Men's Golfer of the Week

Story courtesy of SCAC  KERRVILLE, TX: Evan Perez of Schreiner University Men's Golf, a freshman from Spring Branch, Texas, has been selected as the SCAC Men's Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played from Wednesday, October 19 through Tuesday, October 25. Perez tied for third and was tops among all SCAC golfers with his Tuesday round of even par 72, leading Schreiner to a third place team finish, at the rain-shortened Winstar Crusader Invitational in […]

todayOctober 27, 2022

