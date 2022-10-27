Men’s Golf Ranked Top 25 in the Nation

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team has been ranked #23 in the nation among DIII programs by Golfstat.com.

After their strong Fall season, the Mountaineers have found themselves ranked among the top 25 DIII golf teams in the nation (23rd), joining Trinity University as the only two SCAC school ranked in the top 25.

Golfstat Top 25