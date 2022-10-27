Men’s Golf Ranked Top 25 in the Nation

Evan Perez Named SCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week
Story courtesy of SCAC KERRVILLE, TX: Evan Perez of Schreiner University Men's Golf, a freshman from Spring Branch, Texas, has been selected as the SCAC Men's Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played from Wednesday, October 19 through Tuesday, October 25. Perez tied for third and was tops among all SCAC golfers with his Tuesday round of even par 72, leading Schreiner to a third place team finish, at the rain-shortened Winstar Crusader Invitational in […]