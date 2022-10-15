Men’s Soccer Falls to Trinity University 8-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Trinity University this evening 8-0.

It was a tough day out the Mountaineer Soccer Field as the Mountaineers struggled to keep pace with the Tigers from Trinity University. Schreiner finished with 7 total shots (2 on goal) but unfortunately none of them would find their way into the net.

Up next, the Mountaineers will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, to continue their conference play with a match against Centenary College on October 21st, at 5:00 PM.

