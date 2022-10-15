AD
Sports News

Men’s Soccer Falls to Trinity University 8-0

todayOctober 15, 2022

Background
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Trinity University this evening 8-0.

It was a tough day out the Mountaineer Soccer Field as the Mountaineers struggled to keep pace with the Tigers from Trinity University. Schreiner finished with 7 total shots (2 on goal) but unfortunately none of them would find their way into the net.

Up next, the Mountaineers will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, to continue their conference play with a match against Centenary College on October 21st, at 5:00 PM.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

