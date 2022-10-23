Men’s Soccer Falls to University of St. Thomas 2-0

Women’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against St. Thomas
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against the University of St. Thomas. The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas out in Houston, Texas. Schreiner took the lead early in the first half with a goal from junior midfielder, Alexandra Schott, putting the Mountaineers up 1-0. Unfortunately, the Celts […]