Sports News

Men’s Soccer Falls to University of St. Thomas 2-0

todayOctober 23, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against the University of St. Thomas 2-0.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a conference match against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

Unfortunately, after two halves of play, Schreiner was held scoreless and ended up losing the match 2-0.

Up next, the Schreiner Men’s Soccer team will return home for their final match of the regular season as they take on Colorado College on October 30th, at 11:00 AM.

Written by: Schreiner University

