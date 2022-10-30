Men’s Soccer Gets 1-1 Draw Against Colorado College

Volleyball Falls to Colorado College 3-1
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Colorado College 3-1. The Mountaineers were in Seguin, Texas, this weekend to close out their regular season with a neutral site conference match against the Tigers from Colorado College. Unfortunately, Schreiner would end up falling to Colorado College in four sets. Schreiner would take the first set, but unfortunately went on to lose the next three. Leading the way […]