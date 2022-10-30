AD
Sports News

Men’s Soccer Gets 1-1 Draw Against Colorado College

October 30, 2022

Background
Oct 30, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against Colorado College.

The Mountaineers were at home for their final match of the regular season against the Tigers from Colorado College on senior day.

Colorado College would strike first in this one as they scored the first goal of the match in the second half. Then, with the final minutes winding down in the match, junior, Zaaron Gonzalez, would come through once again for Schreiner, scoring the equalizer in the 85th minute off an assist from senior, Dylan Blough.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

Similar posts

