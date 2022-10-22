Men’s Soccer Ties Centenary College 1-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against Centenary College.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, to play the first conference match of their weekened roadtrip on Friday as they took on the Gents from Centenary College.

With the first half ending scoreless, the first goal wouldn’t come until the 65th minute in the second half as junior, Iseah Hernandez, scored an unassisted goal (3rd goal of the season) and put Schreiner up 1-0 over Centenary. Unfortunately, the one goal lead wouldn’t hold for the Mountaineers as the Gents answered in the 71st minute with the equalizer.

As the final minutes played out, the match would come to an end with the score tied 1-1.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was another very strong showing by sophomore goalkeeper, Kameryn Roehrig, who finished with 8 saves on 9 shots on goal.

Up next, the Schreiner Men’s Soccer team will continue their conference roadtrip as they now head to Houston, Texas, for a match against the University of St. Thomas.

