Michael Bublé confirms he will sing at Derek Hough’s wedding

Michael Bublé is making sure his pal Derek Hough has the wedding of his dreams — and in order to achieve that, he has to sing.

Michael sat down on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Monday, where the hosts asked him about Hough’s upcoming nuptials. “I will do anything for Derek Hough,” the Canadian crooner said, adding, “I just think he is one of the few people who are who you want them to be.”

Michael described the Dancing with the Stars judge as “beautiful, kind, incredibly talented” and “a monster” — as in, Hough is “our generation’s [Fred] Astaire.”

Noting Derek is a dancer, choreographer and director, Michael said, “He is a bad, bad man! Ambitious [and] smart.”

When host Kelly Ripa pointed out Bublé was dancing around their initial question, Michael confirmed with a blunt, “Damn straight I’m gonna sing at his wedding.”

Michael also extended the goodwill to co-host Ryan Seacrest, saying he’ll sing at his wedding should he ever get hitched.

Hough previously told Access that he wanted Michael to perform at his nuptials. “[Michael] said he would perform,” the dancer revealed. “He’s doing it … It might be a Zoom call, but it’s gonna be [great].” The judge added he “expects a full performance from all my friends and family and Michael Bublé.”

Keep your eyes peeled on Dancing with the Stars next Monday, where Michael will serve as a guest judge and perform on the dancing show.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun but we’re gonna get into trouble, though, because we’re kind of the same person and we’re just gonna be talking nonstop,” Hough teased.

DWTS airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

