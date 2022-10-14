AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Mike FM Music News

Michael Bublé releases expanded ‘Higher’ digital edition

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Michael Bublé is gearing up for a busy October, with multiple TV appearances, a Dancing with the Stars performance and judging stint, and a new edition of his album Higher.

The Higher Deluxe Edition is available on all digital platforms Friday. It includes three new songs: an original called “We Pray,” the standard “Pennies from Heaven,” and a Spanish song from the 1940s called “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás.” It means “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” and has been covered by everyone from Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole to Desi Arnaz and Andrea Bocelli.

On October 17, Michael will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote the new release, as well as the Dancing with the Stars event. As previously reported, on Monday, October 24, the show will host its first Michael Bublé week. Not only will the contestants dance to his songs, Michael will be a guest judge and take the stage to perform “Higher.”

Michael and DWTS judge Derek Hough — who choreographed the “Higher” video — have been hosting the “Higher” National Dance contest. Fans have been submitting videos of themselves dancing to the song, and the winner will receive a FaceTime call with Michael, a dance lesson with Derek, and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale and Disneyland.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

florida-georgia-line-readies-‘greatest-hits’-package,-including-previously-unreleased-tracks
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Florida Georgia Line readies ‘Greatest Hits’ package, including previously unreleased tracks

Courtesy of BMLG Records The Florida Georgia Line era may be over (at least for now), but they’re leaving fans with something special to remember them by. The pair announced the release of their Greatest Hits package this week, which includes 15 of their biggest hits. The track list features collaborations aplenty, as some of the best FGL songs over the years have featured other artists: Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%