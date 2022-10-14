Michael Bublé releases expanded ‘Higher’ digital edition

Warner Records

Michael Bublé is gearing up for a busy October, with multiple TV appearances, a Dancing with the Stars performance and judging stint, and a new edition of his album Higher.

The Higher Deluxe Edition is available on all digital platforms Friday. It includes three new songs: an original called “We Pray,” the standard “Pennies from Heaven,” and a Spanish song from the 1940s called “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás.” It means “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” and has been covered by everyone from Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole to Desi Arnaz and Andrea Bocelli.

On October 17, Michael will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote the new release, as well as the Dancing with the Stars event. As previously reported, on Monday, October 24, the show will host its first Michael Bublé week. Not only will the contestants dance to his songs, Michael will be a guest judge and take the stage to perform “Higher.”

Michael and DWTS judge Derek Hough — who choreographed the “Higher” video — have been hosting the “Higher” National Dance contest. Fans have been submitting videos of themselves dancing to the song, and the winner will receive a FaceTime call with Michael, a dance lesson with Derek, and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale and Disneyland.