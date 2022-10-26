Mickey Guyton gets a spotlight in Audible’s new artist profile series ‘Origins’

ABC

Mickey Guyton will be one of several stars sharing their stories in Origins, a new eight-part audio series from Audible.

According to a report from Billboard, the series will pose the same question — “Where are you from?” — to a variety of artists to provide an intimate look into what makes them the people and musicians they are today.

A teaser for Mickey’s episode says her story shares how she has triumphed over hardship and rejection.

“This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives,” explains Rachel Ghiazza, who is Audible’s vice president and head of U.S. content.

Other artists profiled in the series include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and King Princess. All eight installments of Origins drop on Audible on November 17.