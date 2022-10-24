AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs featured on new ‘Front and Center’ episode debuting Saturday

todayOctober 24, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Credit: Chris Phelps

A new episode of PBS live music series Front and Center featuring a performance by longtime Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band The Dirty Knobs will start airing on select stations this Saturday, October 29.

The program captures Campbell & The Dirty Knobs playing a concert at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York this past March. The show features renditions of songs from the band’s two studio albums as well as some classics from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Petty’s solo releases, including “Refugee,” “You Got Lucky” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

The Front and Center episode, which is part of the series’ 11th season, can also be viewed on the show’s official YouTube channel starting October 29 at midnight ET.

Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are continuing to promote their second album, External Combustion, which was released in March. The group is currently serving as The Who‘s opening act through a November 1 performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Mike and his band will also play a special concert on Tuesday, October 25 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the forthcoming release of Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Live at The Fillmore 1997 collection. The multiple-format box set, which Campbell co-produced and can be preordered now, features highlights from Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 20-show residency at the historic venue in 1997.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

schreiner-saac-raises-$995-for-special-olympics
insert_link

Sports News

Schreiner SAAC Raises $995 for Special Olympics

KERRVILLE, TX:The Schreiner University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) recently participated in a state-wide collegiate fundraising competition designed to sponsor local Special Olympic athletes. After two weeks of unique fundraising efforts, Schreiner SAAC was able to raise more money than all other competing schools (including multiple Division 1 programs), and claimed the 1st place title for the second year in a row. Top 3 Schools Schreiner University - $995 University of […]

todayOctober 24, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%