Mötley Crüe confirms guitarist John 5 will step in for retiring Mick Mars on band’s next tour

Courtesy of Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced Wednesday that he’s retiring from touring with the group, and now his three bandmates — Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee — have issued an official statement regarding Mars’ decision.

In the message, Mötley Crüe also confirms rumors that Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will be stepping in for Mars when the band returns to the road.

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health,” the statement begins. “We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.”

The band continues, “To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.”

The note concludes, “We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend … John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!”

Adds John 5, “I’m honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”

Mars, 71, announced his retirement from touring in a statement provided to Variety, citing his ongoing battle with ankylosing spondylitis, or AS, a painful degenerative disease. The message also reported that Mick “will continue as a member of the band.”

Mötley Crüe is scheduled to team up with Def Leppard for an international tour that kicks off in February.