Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars announces retirement from touring

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley Crüe‘s Mick Mars is getting off the road.

In a statement provided to Variety, the 71-year-old guitarist announces that he’s retiring from touring, citing his ongoing battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis, or AS.

“Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road,” the statement reads. “AS is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

Mars is Mötley Crüe’s original guitarist, having joined the band when it was founded in 1981. He remained with the group until 2015, when the Crüe played their so-called “final” show after signing a “cessation of touring” contract meant to legally prevent the “Home Sweet Home” rockers from performing live together again.

Mötley then announced in 2019 that they’d be reuniting for a 2020 tour, featuring original members Mars, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil. After a two-year pandemic delay, the stadium outing launched in 2022 with co-headliner Def Leppard. According to Billboard, the trek earned $173.5 million, making it the biggest tour of Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s careers.

Next year, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will unite once more for an international tour. A replacement for Mars hasn’t been announced, though Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been heavily rumored.