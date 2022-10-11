Music notes: Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and more

The couple that got engaged at Adele‘s concert special — Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann — are now married. They told People Mann walked down the aisle to the singer’s “Make You Feel My Love,” which is what she sang to them when they got engaged.

Taylor Swift didn’t watch her own movie Amsterdam when out in New York City … instead, she watched The Banshees of Inisherin, reports E! Online. She wasn’t the only star at the premiere; Oscar Isaac, Colin Farrell and Lily Allen were also in attendance.

Jennifer Lopez‘s new children’s book, Con Pollo, which she wrote with Jimmy Fallon, is now out. She celebrated the release on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual playtime adventure and I can’t wait for you to meet Pollo. Everything is always better#ConPollo, especially when starting kids off early to learn Spanish in a fun way!!!!”

John Legend and Andy Grammer helped raise over $1.7 million for diabetes research. Billboard reports the two performed at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Both sang their biggest hits.

Gwen Stefani revealed she simply had to ask Sean Paul to be her advisor on this season of The Voice. Turns out she asked him when they collaborated on the song “Light My Fire.” She told Entertainment Tonight, “I was like, ‘Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [The Voice] — that would be perfect … I just asked.” Obviously, he said yes.

The new trailer for the horror movie M3GAN is out, and features creepy versions of Taylor’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” and ﻿Beyonce﻿’s “America Has a Problem.” The movie is about a doll powered by artificial intelligence that turns rogue.