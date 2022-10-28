Music notes: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix

Elton John paid his respects to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday. Sir Elton shared a recent photo of him posing with Lewis and tweeted, “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.” Lewis was 87.

Mariah Carey added more dates to her Merry Christmas To All concerts in New York and Toronto. “The demand has been so nice, we’ve decided to do it twice,” she tweeted Friday. Tickets for the extra shows are now on sale. At this time, these shows are Mariah’s only holiday performances.

Taylor Swift‘s achieved a rare feat on the British music charts, says Music News. She achieved what is called an Official Chart Double when the album Midnights and the song “Anti-Hero” topped their respective charts. It should also be noted Midnights sold 204,000 copies in the United Kingdom, which is double her previous personal best, when 1989 sold 90,300 copies in the U.K. in its first week.

Meghan Trainor is a shameless Lizzie McGuire fan, to the point she admitted to Elle that it’s the alias she uses when booking hotels. “She’s my friend now,” she said of series star Hilary Duff and says the actress is well aware of just how big a fan Meghan is — because she “told it to her face.”

Pentatonix released their album Holidays Around The World on Friday and, to coincide with its release, Los Angeles has declared October 28 Pentatonix Day. The group was honored for their contributions to music and diversity. Their Disney+ special, Around The World For The Holidays, airs December 2. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.