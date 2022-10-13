AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, Mel C and Adam Levine

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Harry Styles continues to make Billboard history by sending three songs off his Harry’s House album into the Pop Airplay chart’s top 10. He is the first male artist to have three simultaneous top 10s on the chart. His songs “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” are all trending.

Kelly Clarkson channeled the late Whitney Houston during her talk show by covering the 1993 single “Queen of the Night.” Fans saluted Kelly for taking on a challenging Whitney hit and for giving it a rocker vibe.

﻿Mel C﻿ was named Attitude’s Honorary Gay by the Attitude Awards and celebrated the win on Instagram. “Us girls have always had such wonderful support from the LGBTQ+ community and I’m humbled by this acknowledgment of my everlasting ally-ship,” she wrote. 

You can live in﻿ Adam Levine﻿’s old New York City apartment if you have $6.29 million on hand. New York Post reports the co-op is located in the ritzy SoHo area of Manhattan. Adam lived in the two-bedroom loft with wife Behati Prinsloo from 2014 to 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen,-the-who,-aerosmith-featured-on-new-‘now’-compilation-focusing-on-classic-rock
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen, The Who, Aerosmith featured on new ‘NOW’ compilation focusing on classic rock

UMe A new compilation from the NOW That's What I Call Music! folks focusing specifically on well-known classic rock songs spanning from 1971 to 1980 will be released on October 28. NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock is a 17-track collection that will be available everywhere on CD and digital formats, and as a two-LP vinyl set sold exclusively via Target.com and at Target stores. The album includes such […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%