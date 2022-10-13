Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, Mel C and Adam Levine

Harry Styles continues to make Billboard history by sending three songs off his Harry’s House album into the Pop Airplay chart’s top 10. He is the first male artist to have three simultaneous top 10s on the chart. His songs “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” are all trending.

Kelly Clarkson channeled the late Whitney Houston during her talk show by covering the 1993 single “Queen of the Night.” Fans saluted Kelly for taking on a challenging Whitney hit and for giving it a rocker vibe.

﻿Mel C﻿ was named Attitude’s Honorary Gay by the Attitude Awards and celebrated the win on Instagram. “Us girls have always had such wonderful support from the LGBTQ+ community and I’m humbled by this acknowledgment of my everlasting ally-ship,” she wrote.

You can live in﻿ Adam Levine﻿’s old New York City apartment if you have $6.29 million on hand. New York Post reports the co-op is located in the ritzy SoHo area of Manhattan. Adam lived in the two-bedroom loft with wife Behati Prinsloo from 2014 to 2016.