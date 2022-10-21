AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music notes: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor

todayOctober 21, 2022

Background
Katy Perry will perform a special set at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, but fans don’t have to fly to Japan to see her.  The two-hour event will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. The concert starts streaming November 19 at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 4 a.m. the following day.

Lady Gaga hopped behind the DJ booth at a Dom Pérignon event, where she paid homage to Beyoncé by spinning her track “Pure/Honey.” A Rolling Stone journalist was at the event and shared footage of the tribute to his Instagram, @tomas_mier.

Sam Smith has a new album named Gloria coming out next year and they are ready for the tour. On Friday, Sam announced they will tour the United Kingdom and Europe — but so far there are no North American dates.

Apparently Taylor Swift is worth more than both Britney Spears and AdeleWomen’s Health broke down the numbers and claims her total net worth is $400 million — that’s after taking stock of all her music-related profits, real estate and endorsement deals. 

Speaking of Taylor, Swifties believe she’s about to drop Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) because of a purse she wore while out on a stroll with partner Joe AlwynPeople reports she wore that same Ralph Lauren purse back in 2010, and fans believe this is a clue that she’ll soon drop the rerecorded album.

Is Meghan Trainor a nun? Fans pointed out the woman modeling Spirit Halloween’s nun costume looks like the hitmaker. One fan asked her outright if she and the model are one in the same. “Yes. It’s me,” Meghan jokingly tweeted back.

