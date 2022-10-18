AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lindsey Stirling, Katy Perry, Adele and Meghan Trainor

todayOctober 18, 2022

﻿Lindsey Stirling ﻿says she’s “crazy for Christmas.” She teamed up with singer ﻿Bonnie McKee﻿ for a fun TikTok parodying their song of the same name, which is on Lindsey’s new album Snow Waltz. The TikTok invites fans to call out people they know who “celebrate Christmas too early.” Lindsey has already decorated her house with garlands, bows and tinsel. She previously revealed she already set up her Christmas tree — but decked it out in spooky decorations.

Katy Perry﻿ released the “Where We Started” music video with﻿﻿ country singer﻿ Thomas Rhett﻿﻿. She said in a statement, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Adele is counting down the days until her rescheduled Weekends with Adele residency kicks off in Las Vegas.  Her team’s official Instagram said in its Story that Wednesday will mark exactly one month until showtime.

Speaking of countdowns, Meghan Trainor is reminding fans that her “Made You Look” music video premieres early for those who play Candy Crush Saga. The video will premiere on the app Thursday before launching Friday at midnight for everyone to see.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

