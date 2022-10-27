Music notes: Pink, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5 and Carly Rae Jepsen

Pink‘s new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” arrives next Friday, so she’s rolled out a hilarious new promo encouraging fans to call 1-888-262-PINK. Callers are given three options: a chance to win a sample of her exclusive and super spicy “Vicious B****es Chips’es”; learn her tip of the day; hear a new clip of her song. By the way, her Thursday tip was, “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it!”

Katy Perry is celebrating a new milestone because “Dark Horse” has become the newest member of Spotify’s Billions Club. She announced the good news on her Instagram Story, adding, “thanks to all the fans.”

Taylor Swift has released the Lyric Collection of her Midnights album, which are two instrumental versions and two digital singles of her songs “Question…?” and “Bejeweled.” When announcing the drop, she revealed that in “Question…?” the sound of people cheering is actually a group of her friends shouting in a recording studio.

Rod Stewart‘s eldest son, Sean, is on the mend after he was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Page Six confirms Sean is at home resting, where he “will make a full recovery.”

﻿Maroon 5﻿’s founding drummer, ﻿Ryan Dusick, has a memoir out next month. In Harder to Breathe, he reveals that artists citing “exhaustion” when calling off shows back in the day was for mental health reasons. Variety shared a snippet, where he applauds how young artists are more honest about their mental health.

Carly Rae Jepsen loved a fan’s design of her new album, The Loneliest Time, so much that she turned it into a limited-edition CD in the United Kingdom. Artist @Jaketheillustrator shared his design and announced the surprise partnership on his Instagram. Fans can preorder the limited edition album now.