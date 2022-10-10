Music notes: Pink, Sam Smith, Britney Spears, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson and Shakira

Pink is ready to release her new song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” She shared an Instagram photo of her rollerskating and captioned it #NGNDA, which fans believe means a music video is also on the way. Pink previously shared videos of her kids singing clips of the unreleased track. A release date is forthcoming.

Pink also saluted the 21st anniversary of her breakout hit “Get The Party Started” and tweeted, “Now Get The Party Started can officially and legally Get The Party Started.” The song was released October 16, 2001.

Sam Smith‘s “Unholy” collab with Kim Petras once again topped the music charts in the United Kingdom after fans streamed it an additional 6.6 million times, reports Billboard. The song is #2 in the States.

﻿Britney Spears﻿ saluted her “Hold Me Closer” collaborator, ﻿Elton John﻿, for “giving me the confidence and believing in me to do such a cool song.” She took to Instagram to celebrate the song breaking into the Billboard top 10 and topping the iTunes chart.

Fans think Madonna ﻿came out as gay. The singer posted a TikTok video of her trying to throw a pair of pink underwear into a garbage bin, but before doing so, she declared, “If I miss, I’m Gay.” Madonna missed and struck a pose. She didn’t say anything else, leaving fans to wonder if she was being serious.

Kelly Clarkson threw it back to 2013 on her daytime talk show, where she covered Paramore‘s “Aint It Fun.” Her fans are now begging her to release another pop/rock album.

Shakira announced her new single “Monotonía,” which features Latin superstar Ozuna. The song arrives October 19. The lyrics she’s teased so far appear to allude to her recent split with longtime partner ﻿Gerard Piqué.