Music notes: Taylor Swift, Adele, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga

Is ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ ready to drop ﻿Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)﻿? Based on the Easter eggs in her new “Bejeweled” video, fans picked up several references to her third studio album — including her pressing the purple third-floor button on an elevator, and wearing hair clips that read “S” and “N.” Laura Dern, who plays the wicked stepmom in the clip, also says “Speak Not” very clearly, which fans say is another clue.

Adele is finally releasing the music video for the fan-favorite song “I Drink Wine,” out Wednesday. The singer revealed on Twitter this video is “the first one I shot for this album [30]” and shared a sneak peek, which shows a man playing a piano over a tiny bridge over the narrowest stream, which looks to be made of wine.

﻿Jennifer Hudson﻿ has been included on ﻿Glamour﻿﻿﻿’s 2022 Women of the Year list for launching a successful daytime talk show in addition to being an EGOT winner, holding down a powerhouse music career and juggling family life. “Everything I’ve dreamt of I’ve been able to achieve. I want to be able to give others a platform and opportunity since I’ve been blessed to be able to do so much in my life,” she said of what motivates her.

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Crunchyroll for another Chromatica-inspired streetwear collaboration, which features her anime persona. This second venture offers fans the opportunity to take a free online mental health course to earn a Be There Certificate. Sales, which end November 8, will benefit Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.