AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Adele, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga

todayOctober 25, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Is ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ ready to drop ﻿Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)﻿? Based on the Easter eggs in her new “Bejeweled” video, fans picked up several references to her third studio album — including her pressing the purple third-floor button on an elevator, and wearing hair clips that read “S” and “N.” Laura Dern, who plays the wicked stepmom in the clip, also says “Speak Not” very clearly, which fans say is another clue.

Adele is finally releasing the music video for the fan-favorite song “I Drink Wine,” out Wednesday. The singer revealed on Twitter this video is “the first one I shot for this album [30]” and shared a sneak peek, which shows a man playing a piano over a tiny bridge over the narrowest stream, which looks to be made of wine.

﻿Jennifer Hudson﻿ has been included on ﻿Glamour﻿﻿﻿’s 2022 Women of the Year list for launching a successful daytime talk show in addition to being an EGOT winner, holding down a powerhouse music career and juggling family life. “Everything I’ve dreamt of I’ve been able to achieve. I want to be able to give others a platform and opportunity since I’ve been blessed to be able to do so much in my life,” she said of what motivates her.

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Crunchyroll for another Chromatica-inspired streetwear collaboration, which features her anime persona. This second venture offers fans the opportunity to take a free online mental health course to earn a Be There Certificate. Sales, which end November 8, will benefit Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

niall-horan-teams-up-with-lewis-capaldi-for-new-documentary
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Niall Horan teams up with Lewis Capaldi for new documentary

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Modest! Golf Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have made a documentary together, titled Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar. The best friends created the film while on a road trip to Niall's old stomping grounds in Ireland. The movie covers their friendship and their sense of adventure, while also delivering nonstop jokes. And we learn how the two became best friends. Niall explained in a statement, "It was St. […]

todayOctober 25, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%